Why Tinubu’s Structure Keeps Standing Tall Despite The Odds – Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

Battle 4 2023: Why Tinubu’s “Structure” Keeps Standing Tall Despite The Odds Matters Arising

By Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

I’ll start off today’s lesson with four African proverbs, and as you read on, you’ll learn the translation in this context. “For tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.” ” There are no shortcuts to the top of the palm tree.” “A good deed is something one returns.” “Every fame has a foundation.”

One of the most frequently used words in today’s electoral contest as we race toward the presidential elections is “STRUCTURE,” and its significance in winning the election on February 25, 2023.

To me, one of the best definitions of political structure is the organization of a party’s “Configuration” from local government to state and national levels. Party leaders and activists are involved in selecting candidates for office, managing and financing campaigns, and developing positions and policies that appeal to party constituents.

This can be translated as either from top to bottom or from bottom to top, depending on your perspective. This definition of party structure alone describes Tinubu. The former Lagos State Governor himself is a structure.

Tinubu, who had served two terms as Lagos State Governor, had planned to move to the Senate and had purchased his form when he realized that the only WISH Obasanjo, who was also leaving as President, had was to win Lagos for the PDP.

That was how Tinubu abandoned his Senate plans and began working on constructing an independent structure that has the replica of a political party; remember, he was the last man standing as Obasanjo and nefariously swept away the other AD governors in a Tsunami that not even Tinubu saw coming.

Tinubu gradually began to build a structure that even political parties could not boast of due to their usual bureaucracy and lack of continuity on the part of the party. Tinubu established his own academy, relied on his own students, and was open to outsider negotiations.

As a result, Tinubu was able to influence the election of Mimiko, Adams Oshiomhole, Fayemi, and a few other governors. The structure grew and eventually gave birth to the APC. “For tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.”

Today, the only way to stop Tinubu is through deception and character assassination; critics avoid discussing his credibility and competence, instead focusing on his wealth and GODFATHER status.

For his Godfather status, the Late Ojukwu, may God bless his soul, singlehandedly made Peter Obi Governor of Anambra with his independent structure called APGA, “There are no shortcuts to the top of the palm tree.” Ojukwu began his struggle in the military; he did not build his STRUCTURE overnight or use elevators; instead, he used the stairs, so even Peter Obi is a beneficiary of Godfatherism.

I smile when they mention Tinubu’s success and ponder what they’re referring to. Tell me, after eight years as governor of Lagos State, who should not triple their wealth with such BRAINS and connections?

Where was Peter Obi in terms of his business estate before he was elected governor? He was a bank executive, just as Tinubu was a Mobil financial expert.

With all due respect, I must say that if Atiku, Obi, and Tinubu cannot leverage their positions, they are DUMBO. Perhaps my motivational speakers can elaborate.

Today, Peter Obi owns the Next food chain company and has the largest importation business in the nation. He also operates a successful beverage distillery. Because they made wise investments, they are all richer now and will continue to get richer.

Frog no dey jump go back it is expected these heavyweight politicians makes a success of their private business , If I were to become Governor for a year, the network I would build would last a lifetime; this is not limited to Obi or Tinubu and Atiku. “A good deed is something that is returned.” As Governors and senior citizens, these individuals have done numerous good deeds for others while in positions of authority, which should inspire anyone to grow and grow.

“Every fame has a foundation” Tinubu has an enviable history of building structures across the federation for ages, and no matter what stones are thrown at Tinubu, the structure will not fall because the people make up the structure, and these people have trusted and believed in Tinubu for ages, so as we march toward 2023, let us seek equal rights and justice, and we should compel our preferred aspirants to tell us what they want to do for us as a Nation, and forget these lies and deceit.

No one has exclusive rights to TWISTED TALES… BE WARNED.

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah and na me b d Principal and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/battle-4-2023-why-tinubus-structure-keeps-standing-tall-despite-the-odds/

