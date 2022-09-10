Why Uju Anya Shouldn’t Be Fired By Carnegie Mellon University

Alex Morey @1AMorey

This is protected speech by a professor at a school with great free speech promises.

@CarnegieMellon shouldn’t listen to calls to investigate or discipline Professor @UjuAnya.

Note that @theFIREorg has fought — and won — battles over tweets celebrating the demise of controversial leaders who are beloved by some, reviled by others.

There was Fresno State’s @randajarrar, who in 2018 was promised a “long” investigation would ensue after she tweeted celebrating Former First Lady Barbara Bush’s death in a way the school said was “beyond free speech” and “disrespectful.”

Jarrar called Bush a “generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal.” After a FIRE letter explaining that disrespectful speech *is* free speech, the university dropped the investigation. (#oops)

There was Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) at UAB last year who celebrated the death of Rush Limbaugh on Twitter, calling him a “terrible piece of scum.” After a quick letter from FIRE reiterating Parcak’s First Amendment rights, administrators confirmed they would not investigate.

At public schools bound by the First Amendment or private ones that independently make free speech promises, faculty may not face investigation for expressing dissenting opinions.

Twitter has deleted @UjuAnya’s tweet for violating @Twitter’s rules.

Is it within their rights to do that? Yes.

Is it nonetheless troubling? Also yes.

