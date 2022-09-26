Wike: Atiku Appoints Secondus, Oyinlola, Anyim, Saraki, Others As Advisers

PRESS RELEASE:

2023 Presidential Campaign: Atiku Appoints Secondus, Saraki, Anyim, Shekarau, Others as Special Advisers

Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 election campaign on Wednesday, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has made key appointments of Special Advisers aimed at strengthening his presidential campaign team.

The appointees are former Senate Presidents, Dr. Bukola Saraki as Special Envoy to the presidential candidate and Senator Pius Anyim, as Special Adviser.

Also appointed as Special Advisers to the candidate are former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Senator Ehigie Uzamere.

Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus was also appointed as Technical Adviser to the presidential candidate.

The appointments are to take immediate effect.

Atiku Abubakar charged the appointees to use their vast political experiences in ensuring that the PDP presidential campaign records resounding success in the 2023 election.

Paul Ibe

Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar

Presidential Candidate of the PDP and former Vice President

Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999-2007)

