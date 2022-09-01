Wike Blasts PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, For Arrogance, Ingratitude

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssvGDIy5Brg

Arrogance, Ingratitude Can’t Take You Anywhere, Wike Blasts PDP Chairman

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, slammed the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, for showing “ingratitude” and “arrogance” after he was assisted to get the seat of the national chairmanship of the party.

The governor spoke during the commissioning of Omerelu Internal roads in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Wike challenged Ayu to show himself as a man of honour and integrity by fulfilling his promise that he would vacate the chairmanship seat if the northern region produces the presidential candidate of the party.

He also said the N14bn PDP realised from the sale of forms of primaries last May must be judiciously used.

His comment is the latest in the calls for Ayu to quit the party’s chairmanship after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (from Adamawa State) emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP in May.

Ayu, who hails from Benue State in northern Nigeria, had last October said he would vacate the chairmanship seat but on Wednesday said he won’t resign.

Earlier, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Walid Jibrin, and a northerner from Nasarawa State agreed that it is unfair for the party to have its presidential candidate and national chairman from the same region.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/09/01/arrogance-ingratitude-cant-take-you-anywhere-wike-blasts-pdp-chairman/

