Wike ‘Frustrated’ PDP Zoning Policy – Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of frustrating efforts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to micro-zone its presidential ticket to the southeast.

Bwala made the comment on Friday, only hours after the Rivers Governor briefed the press on the PDP’s crisis since its presidential primary election in May.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Bwala said, “The whole gamut of power zoning here or there started with Governor Wike. He virtually had everything he wanted. He brought this chairman (Ayu).

“When a discussion was being held in the party that power should be zoned, I recall very well, Atiku was inclined that it should be zoned to either the southeast or northeast—these are the two geo-political zones that have not benefited.

“Then, he (Wike) said if it was ever zoned to the southeast, he was not going to run.

“The movement then was that it should be micro-zoned to the southeast – among stakeholders from the region. He (Wike) frustrated it because he was interested.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/09/23/wike-frustrated-pdp-zoning-policy-says-atiku-spokesman/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

