Wike Will Never Support Tinubu’s Presidential Bid – Ebenezer Babatope

Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport on Thursday expressed optimism that the crisis threatening the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the2023 general elections will soon be resolved.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Babatope, a former member of the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) also said Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike will not support the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said Wike and the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will soon put their differences aside and work for the party’s victory in the presidential election.

According to Babatope “We are going to resolve the matter very soon. Our supporters have suffered in the last 12 weeks because of this crisis and they will be happy if our leaders can stop the quarrel and work for the party’s victory”.

“At the end of the day, Wike will not support Tinubu. Go and write it down. Wike, a loyal PDP leader will not support Tinubu of APC. Wike will throw his full weight behind Atiku Abubakar”.

“For us here in Osun, the choice for us is very clear. We cannot but support Atiku and the PDP. Not just that, our own daughter, Titi is married to Atiku. So, we are fully behind Atiku and we are confident that PDP will win the 2023 presidential election”.

https://independent.ng/pdp-crisis-wike-will-never-support-tinubus-presidential-bid-babatope/

