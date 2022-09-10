Wike’s Microphone And The Tinubu Connect – Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

Battle 4 2023: Atiku, PDP In Deep Mess As Wike Finally Handles The Microphone And The Tinubu Connection

When I was growing up, there was a nursery rhythm that I always heard and enjoyed. “If you do good kingdom oooo kingdom ooo kingdom waiting for you, if you do bad no more kingdom ooo no more kingdom ooo no more kingdom waiting for you…”

This appears to be the song Wike has been listening to recently. The Rivers State Governor has handled the microphone himself, and the PDP and its presidential candidate must exercise caution because Wike and his band are hit-makers.

Have you seen the cover image for this article? Wike is actually checking his watch to see when he can drop the next VAWULENCE; earlier, he stated that he would be talking small… small and revealing to Nigerians the people who want to return and loot the country dry.

Soon after, he refused to accept the resignation of the PDP BOT chairman, insisting on the resignation of Ayorchia Ayu, claiming that it was a matter of integrity rather than personal or selfish interest.

He claimed that Atiku told him on the Monday following his victory at the PDP convention that the PDP chairman must resign to make way for a Southern chairman.

In addition, he cited statements made by PDP Chairman, Ayu on various platforms in which he declared that he would resign if the Party chose a Northerner as its presidential nominee.

In a nutshell, he meant that Atiku and Ayu lacked integrity. So small… small Wike is talking, and when he talks he does it in the midst of other PDP top chieftains while commissioning a mega project.

Listen to the Rivers State Governors’ latest missile and tell me what you think. He said…

“…..Atiku is arrogant because someone in the Presidency is supporting him but he shouldn’t forget that the same person in the Presidency couldn’t deliver someone who was promised the APC presidential ticket…..”

So, whatever a man sows, he shall reap; if good, he shall reap the Kingdom; if bad, no more Kingdom; Wike has shown the world what governance in terms of infrastructure and development is all about, and the electorates are listening to him because he has earned the right to rant because he has performed creditably well.

It’s funny that no other PDP Governor is commissioning projects like Wike; yes, he has a bad tongue, but you have to applaud him for his infrastructure and developmental strides, which are intimidating among PDP Governors.

Wike is a Giver, so he doesn’t expect anything monetary in return from Atiku; he claims he wants fairness and justice, and they have taken the Southerners for a ride for too long.

Wike grabs attention, and as you can see, he’s checking the time to see if its time for the next WOTOWOTO to dish Atiku and the PDP. He once assured Ayu that he would assist them in carrying out their threat to destroy the party.

Then, for those wondering where he would go, it is self-evident that Wike would join the APC in crushing the PDP, especially now that the PDP has appointed Tambuwal as its campaign DG, a man Wike refers to as JUDAS.

So abeg make we grab our popcorn or groundnut begin watch SEASON film, the “Handling of the Microphone by Nyesom WIke.”

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah na write i dey write i no kill person.

Chairman CEO Bush Radio Academy.

Copyright protected.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/battle-4-2023-atiku-pdp-in-deep-mess-as-wike-finally-handles-the-microphone-and-the-tinubu-connection/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related