Wilfred Oyarebu Appointed Head Of Reintegration At Presidential Amnesty Office

The Reintegration Department of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has a new head, Mr. Wilfred Musa Oyarebu.

Oyarebu was appointed by the new Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd).

The appointment takes immediate effect.

With the new assignment, Oyarebu is expected to coordinate the holistic re-engineering of the implementation process associated with the PAP’s Reintegration Phase.

Mr. Oyarebu acted as the Head of Reintegration between March and June 2021.

His last position before his elevation was Special Assistant, Research & Documentation from June 2021 to September 2022.

Mr Oyarebu, a son of the Niger-Delta, is from Etsako-East LGA, of Edo State.

He has speciality in project management before joining PAP in April 2010.

As a pioneer staff, he was party to the expert team that designed and implemented the blue print of the PAP, when they set the structure of the DDR model (2010-2012).

He was also among the professional team that gave birth and nursed the formation of the Reintegration phase of the Programme.

His strong points include change management, strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, Logistics and programs deployment, research and planning, systems optimization, organizational transformation, etc.

The new Head of Reintegration has a track record of successfully building human capacity in the areas related to vocational skills, micro-enterprise development, and the formal education space.

His appointment was partly a product of the vast institutional knowledge of the workings and dynamics of the PAP.

These qualities earned him several commendations and awards as a change-agent with proven history of optimizing human capital performance and developing their capacities to greater heights.

He is Associate and member of the International Dispute Resolution Institute (IDRI), including other professional and international bodies were he also received membership, awards and certifications.

https://leaders.ng/2022/09/27/wilfred-oyarebu-appointed-as-new-head-of-reintegration-at-presidential-amnesty-office/

Share this: Print