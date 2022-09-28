Williams Uchemba To Storm Abuja Oct 1 For Nigeria Youth Decide Conference (Video)

Williams Uchemba To Storm Abuja Oct 1 For Nigeria Youth Decide Conference, Falana, Moghalu, Others To Speak

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brBZo163LvQ

Renowed actor, Williams Uchemba has concluded arrangements to be in Sheraton hotel Abuja, the nation’s capital Oct 1 for Nigeria Youth Decide Conference which is expected to have in attendance presidential candidates of various political for a leadership dialogue with youths of Nigeria.

Uchemba while further urging fellow young Nigerians to be part of the conference expected to be a giant step towards youth inclusion in governance especially as 2023 election approaches called on them to register and be part of history.

Expected to speak at the conference include, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, former deputy governor of CBN Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, leadership coach, Linus Okorie and others.

The co-conveners of Nigeria Youth Decide, Dr. Utchay Odims and Amb. Desmond Agboola who have toured round Nigeria galvanising support from prominent political, traditional, religious and youth leaders, leaders of thought and, elder statesmen have consistently maintained that despite significant successes Nigerian youths record in their various endeavours within and outside the country, leadership in Nigeria has remained in low ebb as a result of non-inclusion of young people.

Williams Uchemba in a viral video said Nigeria belongs to all citizens, calling on the youths to stand up and take a stand in the country’s leadership.

He expressed excitement that the event is coming at a time it is most needed to deploy the numerous talents Nigerian young people wield in leadership.

According to the organisers, time has gone when political office seekers will be the ones telling the people what they want to do, rather the people should be the ones to decide what they want from politicians.

The conference will bring presidential candidates face to face with the youths so that they will tell the politicians what they want.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2V_AXLV1RXk

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/09/williams-uchemba-to-storm-abuja-oct-1.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related