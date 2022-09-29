Win $5,000 At The Techpoint Africa Fintech Summit Hackathon

As shared by the CEO of Money Africa, Olúwatósìn Olaseinde on Twitter:

You can win $5,000 at the Techpoint Africa Fintech Summit by building a solution that solves a financial need in Nigeria. To participate, simply register your interest using the form below.

https://forms.gle/4zatmFsu1L4NrDpE9

Thank you for your support.



https://twitter.com/tosinolaseinde/status/1575456751671025666?s=08

Join The Fintech Summit hackathon and stand a chance to win $5,000

You may often come across a debate about fintech in Africa. This could be regarding the number of fintech startups in Nigeria or whether existing fintechs are doing enough to drive financial inclusion.

While these debates can be tiring, there’s no denying that financial technology companies occupy an important place in the lives of most Africans. From enabling quick transactions to providing loans to individuals and businesses, fintech is here to stay.

At The Fintech Summit, there would be conversations about fintech in Africa from various speakers. But in addition to these conversations, there will be a hackathon dedicated to showcasing an exciting fintech solution.

Sponsored by Oneliquidity, participants in the hackathon will be building a fintech solution using Oneliquidity’s tech stack and stand a chance to win $5,000 and could receive further investment for their solution.

What solutions do we want to see?

The solution that makes the cut must be innovative, easy to use, and scalable. There are no limits to the solutions you can develop, provided they solve problems in Nigeria’s financial system. A solution that can be applicable across borders will also receive more attention.

Who can participate?

Anyone can participate either as an individual or a group. However, teams must not be made up of more than five individuals. At least one team member should also be able to make it to Lagos for the final round of judging if they make it that far.

Hackathon timeline

Applications for the hackathon open on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and close on Sunday, October 9, 2022, and you can get started by filling out this form.

The judges will choose thirty teams to present their ideas virtually and get feedback before they start building their solutions. Participants will have four weeks to build their solutions, after which the top five teams will be assembled to share their progress at a physical location. The winner of the hackathon will be announced at The Fintech Summit on Saturday, November 26, 2022.



https://techpoint.africa/2022/09/21/tfs-summit-hackathon

