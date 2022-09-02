Wizkid Dances Happily After Collecting A Plate Of Food At An Event (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw7ekYrpDAE

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Wizkid has been spotted being relaxed and playful at a social event.

The Grammy winner who is hardly ever seen at events was captured reacting gleefully after he was served a plate of food.

The Starboy held the plate and danced back to his seat while his song, Big Mood which features BNXN was playing in the background.

A guest at the event was recording him and it seems the person drew his attention to the fact that he was being filmed, then Wizzy nodded his head as a greeting and laughed if off as he stopped dancing.

Sharing the clip, Instagram blog, naijaeverything wrote;

”Omoh!! So BIG WIZ Is a foodie!! See how e dey happy nah!!”

