Wizkid called out to some fans on the streets to show them some love while he was being chauffeured away.

The afrobeat superstar called out to them and they were thrilled to see him.. It was a brief moment of exchanging warm pleasantries which almost led to a minor accident as one of them refused to let go off his hand as the car rolled on.

They were all excited and kept shouting Starboy. Starboy. Starboy. But for the help of a bodyguard, Wizkid may have had to “leave a hand behind”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I82FFYM0fYU

Share this: Print