Woman Abandons Her 4-Year-Old Child In Gambling Shop As Collateral After Huge Losses

A woman has reportedly abandoned her 4-year-old son in a lottery shop in Enugu after incurring huge losses in gambling.

The incident SaharaReporters gathered happened at Moore House Street, Ogui in the state capital on Thursday.

Residents of the area said the woman left her son in the Lotto shop after she incurred a huge loss she couldn’t offset. The little boy was later taken to Ogui police station when the wait for his mother was becoming endless.

A police officer who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Friday narrated how a little child was brought to the station by some persons who claimed his mother used him as collateral to play lotto.

According to the police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, the child has been crying and calling for his mother since he was brought to the station. He added they were having difficulty getting information from him because he can barely talk.

The officer said the station had launched an investigation into the incident.

“The boy from his looks is less than four years old and was brought to our station by some people who claimed his mother used him to play lotto in Moore House Street, Ogui Enugu.

“We have been unable to gather any helpful information from the little child because he doesn’t talk very well but we hope to commence full investigation following the lead provided by the good Samaritans who brought the boy to the station,” he said.

Efforts to speak with the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe were unsuccessful as he did not answer his calls.



https://saharareporters.com/2022/09/30/nigerian-woman-abandons-4-year-old-child-gambling-shop-collateral-after-huge-losses

