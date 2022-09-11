Woman Assaults Police Officer In Lagos, Police PRO Reacts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ2STC9y4Rs

A woman has been caught on camera assaulting a policeman in the FESTAC area of Lagos.

The woman shouted in the face of the policeman and held his uniform, angry that he had threatened to shoot her.

Credit: Deji Lambo



https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1568734767733956609?t=duHmzj2y-1yNLL28frQugA&s=19

I see the defence people are putting up in the comment section. I do hope her lawyer remembers them during trial. She’ll get a fair hearing. The court will decide her fate, not the Police.

https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1568828333009563650?t=duHmzj2y-1yNLL28frQugA&s=19

