Women Now Making Jewelry Out Of Their Partner’s Semen In Kinky New Trend (Pics)

Women are now requesting that jewellers make accessories out of their partner’s semen.

Amanda Booth, who is a jeweller and a sculptor, has started to accept intimate samples from women to make jewelleries for them.

She only started using semen in the mixtures after posting a “joke” about it on Facebook and realising there’s actually a market for it.

She began by testing the process using her husband’s semen.

She explained that she mixes clay with semen, dehydrates it and turns it into powder before incorporating it into a piece of jewellery in clay bead form.

She said that she uses semen, breastmilk and people’s ashes to make items also.

She told VICE: “Fresh samples are one thing, but when they’ve been in the mail for a little bit, I mean… it smells like semen, you know what I mean?

“We process them at the end of the day, otherwise we’re sitting in the smell all day and it’s just… We did it in the morning one day and it was just like, ‘No, I’m never doing that again.'”

In a recent clip posted to TikTok, Amanda revealed a bunch of semen samples in see-through zip lock bags in her fridge.

A lot of Amanda’s customers are from social media. They send off their semen to be made into a wearable item for “kink” reasons.

“After researching further into the Jizzy Jewelry shop, we both thought it would be the ultimate ‘you are mine’ type ‘collar’… It would be our little secret and inside joke,” one of Amanda’s clients told VICE.

Espy, another client of Amanda’s, admitted that she and her husband commissioned a “pearl” pendant as they wanted something that symbolised their dominant and submissive parts of their relationship.

One customer ordered a bass fish sculpture with her husband’s father’s ashes and a thumb ring and bracelet with her husband’s semen.

SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related