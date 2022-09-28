Women, See Why Your Private Part Is A No Go Area

I have come across so many sisters and I have tried to interview them about how they take care of their private parts, many don’t get that a woman is supposed to take care of her private part always, at least two times every day, washing it and cleaning out everything that will cause bad odour coming out from Inbetween their legs.

I have had big aunty separated from their husbands and I asked them what happened, they tell me, they always have to force their husbands to sleep with them, and it’s always completely impossible task, because he will be covering his nose, he will be asking them for them to use their hands and insert his dick, on so many occasions he prefers using condoms, which to them is very insulting and they wonder if he trusts them or is suspecting them.

But you know I have asked them this all important question for women, ” how do you take care of your private part”? And they are like, how? Is there any special way of taking care of what every man is dying to have?

I said to them aunty, do you realize the amount of bad aromatic discharges that’s oozing out of your vagina if it’s not properly washed and clean, they are like, I should get out, whether are they going for beauty pageant?

Many marriages are like this, they force their man to be enduring what he’s supposed to enjoy.

Dear sister please take care of your private part, it’s not only a place for sex and attractions, it’s your temple of HOLINESS, remember girls if you abuse your private part not just by not washing it, by fucking around, you will surely regret it for ever, I mean ever more, let no one deceive you, life works by principles not by miracles.

