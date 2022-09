I was at a popular large shopping mall, somewhere in Lagos , yesterday, for some shopping and i decided to head down to the drinks section of the store, only to discover this drink with a weird name “Mount Gay”

Hahaha, this drink brand name is weird, As the body holding this drink and enjoying it may be a suspected gay person by other people..

Am just suggesting, that you know how people of today are always curious about one’s sexuality.

