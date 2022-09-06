The Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Professor Edward Olanipekun has encouraged newly admitted students of the University to see themselves as potential Governors, Ministers, Business icons, Professors and successful Professionals.

Professor Olanipekun gave the encouragement at the matriculation ceremonies held for candidates admitted into EKSU Sandwich Degree Programme for 2022 contact session and those admitted into the Part -Time Programmes of the institution.

The ceremonies were held separately at the university campus in Ado Ekiti.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor expressed delight that EKSU alumni are making waves in their chosen careers all over the globe. He particularly singled out an alumnus of the university, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who would be sworn in as the next Executive Governor of Ekiti State on October 16, 2022.

Professor Olanipekun admonished the students to abide by the contents of the Matriculation Oath, adding that they should shun all acts inimical to good conduct. He also advised the new students to desist from any behaviour that could bring their names, that of their families and the university into disrepute.

While congratulating the fresh students, the Vice Chancellor clarified that Part- Time degree was not in any way inferior to regular degree programme.

He, therefore, assured them that the University authority would not condone any form of discrimination against them, stating further that the only difference between the two programmes was the mode of study.

The university Registrar, Mr. Ife Oluwole administered the Matriculation Oath on the new students.

Bode Olofinmuagun,

Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs.



Source: https://kikiotolunews.com/you-are-potential-governors-professionals-eksu-vc-tells-fresh-students/

