You Were Impeached As Senate President, OBJ Sacked You Twice – Wike To Ayu

2 Secs Everywhere Burst: Nyesom Wike Shreds Ayu To Pieces , Set To Dump PDP (Video)

We all told you that this election would be so entertaining, captivating, and addictive that you wouldn’t want to change the channel, the first of its kind in our political history, with participation from all major demographics.

The Elders are actively involved, as are the middle-aged and young people who are burning with fire. It would never be a dull moment.

The PDP is currently split, with Wike and Ayu going at it head-on. Wike has gone full ballistic as can be observed in this video where he gives it to Ayorchia Ayu HOT, he practically dressed the PDP National Chairman up, BROUGHT him in front of the public and shredded him to pieces.

Wike was far from nice; Haba listen to him ,

“Ayu you were impeached as senate president, Ayu you were sacked by Obasanjo in his administration two times, arrogance can not take you anywhere, now that you are saying the party does not want to win the election we would help you. These children you say we are, these boys that brought you from nothing…Ayu you said you found the party but you left”

Wike said it bluntly, as a street man would when it comes to gang warfare within their own ranks. Take note of this phrase: “now you are saying the party does not want to win the election we would help you” This is a profound statement that says it all, and it’s best interpreted in this way. “Pikin wey say the mama no go sleep, him too no go sleep, since you say make e spoil make we just kuku break am finish make, ALL MAN REST”

Imagine Wike calling Ayu’s name in that manner. This time, Wike was serious and had no time for the BUGA dance, his band were not even bold enough to play the pepper dem sounds. Anyway, I am sure this would have been the right music to play if I was in the bands shoes, “pikin wey dey find party rice no suppose to fear dance and as i come with my red and red make dem give me chance… you wey nor know the way song take start dey hurry to dance a…

how e do u now as u don galala for inside azonto”

According to the appearance of things, Wike has decided to wear one leg of trousers with the PDP National Chairman and its presidential candidate,Atiku Abubarkar, indicating trouble ahead, and one thing we can confidently tell you is that Wike will make a big deal out of it.

Our best guess is that Wike would team up with the APC presidential nominee and reduce the PDP’s chances of winning Rivers State.

Credit Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah , Bush Radio Academy.

