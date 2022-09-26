Young Boy Found Dead By The Roadside In Ikorodu (Photo)

A Yet-to-be-identified Boy has been found dead by the roadside in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The lifeless body of the boy was discovered in the early hours of Monday, September 26, 2022, along Mowo-nla Road.

According to Facebook User, Rasheed Adedeji Fatuga, Who Posted On Facebook, Said The boy was not a victim of a hit-and-run as the body appeared to have no obvious signs of injury.

I just received this photo of a young boy lying down on the sideroad in front of C.A.C Church, along Mowo-nla road, after A.P Bus-Stop, before Gberigbe, Ikorodu, the person that took the picture said the boy is no more breathing.

He said he thinks the boy was dumped at the side of the road overnight, because he passed through the road when he was going home yesterday night and he doesn’t think he was knocked down by a vehicle, because there is no sign of injury, moreso the road is bad, no vehicle will drive fast on it.

I’ve been trying to call 767, but not connecting, please if you’re reading this, you can also help in calling 767 or 112. Thanks and God Bless!



https://m.facebook.com/groups/ikoroduambassadors/permalink/5293369174125982/

