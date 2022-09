A Young Lady identified as Mary Odunayo Nwachukwu has been declared missing In Lagos State, NaijaCover Reports.

Odunayo who lives at No 10, Oko Ewe Avenue, Adegbose Oluodo, Ikorodu, left home around 8pm on Saturday 24th of September, 2022 and hasn’t returned since then.

All efforts made by her family to find her proved abortive.

Anyone with any useful information on her whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or her parents on 08036170527 or 08096445885.

