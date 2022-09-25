NYD 2023: Youth Group Announces 10 point Agenda, Says Youths Are Stakeholders not Slaves.

As youths across the country continues to yearn for good governance and credible leadership, a newly incorporated youth movement known as Nigeria Youth Decide has outlined a 10point agenda for the Next President of the country in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections. The statement was made by the conveners of Nigeria Youth Decide during a World Press Conference in Abuja.

Dr. Utchay Odims maintained that the major issues plaguing the country was unemployment, insecurity and poor infrastructures. While lamenting bitterly on the state of Nigeria youths in the political affairs of the nation, Odims emphasized that youths are not slaves but stakeholders in government.

Amb. Desmond Agboola had also earlier explained that the forthcoming election will be a different ball game, as youths are more awakened. He says “everybody is ready to see how our nation can move and how we can get credible leaders that can move our nation further”.

Also addressing the Press, was Dr. Ifeoma, an executive member of the Central Working Committee of Nigeria Youth Decide who opined that Nigeria would be better if youths are carried along in the leadership structure of the country.. She further announced the 10point Agenda which any President coming into power must implement.

The 10point Agenda as announced includes smart job creation, 50% cabinet seat reserved for youths, deepened transparency and accountability, full application of federal character, 10% budget allotment for SMEs, well funded educational and STEM systems, affordable healthcare and provisional primary health investments.

Other required agenda may also include, government support for local and state security architecture, orientational campaigns for a violent-free transmission of power and not also excluding the campaign against vote buying to ensure Free and fair elections.

However, the youth group will be hosting the most anticipated largest gathering of youth in Nigeria to a Conference which is themed, “the Nigeria of our Dreams”. The conference will be more of a debate amongst all the presidential candidates on the 2023 presidential race. According to Amb. Desmond Agboola, a Co-converner of Nigeria Youth Decides, he described the state of the nation as one that requires immediate intervention with creative initiatives generated through great efforts of youth inclusiveness in governance.

The Nigeria Youth Decide conference which will be attracting political stakeholders, political activists and political candidates will be holding on October 1st at Sheraton hotel Abuja

Godson Ikpontu

