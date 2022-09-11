Yusuf Datti Travels To London To Lay Flowers, Mourn Queen Of England

PHOTO NEWS: Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, visits London to lay flowers in honour of the Late Queen Elizabeth II of England

https://www.facebook.com/194110890622942/posts/pfbid02CTzWAbc6vmTojG5TYGTJEAAJX2wRTPVKsWVzm4G6gcdBJxJtiWrA9jqPkXRT9eD2l/?app=fbl

