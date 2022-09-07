Zidane, Potter, Pochettino And The Managers Who Could Replace Tuchel At Chelsea

Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel following a disappointing start to the season. Who might replace the German Champions League-winning tactician?

The Blues spent a record €296 million on new players such as Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, but results have not followed.

Chelsea have lost three of their last five games in all competitions and could only muster three shots on goal in Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

New owner Todd Boehly has seen enough.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club,” Chelsea posted on their official website.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

Potter the favourite

Brighton manager Graham Potter has emerged as the bookies’ early favourite to succeed Tuchel. Seen as one of the most tactically adept young managers in the Premier League, the Englishman helped mould Marc Cucurella into the left-back Chelsea paid £62m/€72m for this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is also an early contender. The Argentine has been out of work wince leaving PSG – where he succeeded Tuchel – in July. He is at home in London having managed Tottenham Hotspur for five years, taking them to the Champions League final in 2019.

Zinedine Zidane and Roger Schmidt are another pair of names linked with the vacant managerial post at Stamford Bridge. Zidane left Real Madrid in 2021 with three Champions Leagues under his belt, although his lack of English could be an issue. Schmidt is currently in charge at Benfica.

Frank Lampard remains an outside bet to return to Chelsea. A midfield great for the club, he was sacked as manager in 2021 but has begun to turn things around at Everton this season. He may be a long-shot, but then Boehly did just part ways with a manager who was a European and world champion one short year ago.

Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-tips/19731043/next-chelsea-manager-latest-odds-pochettino-tuchel-potter-zidane/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related