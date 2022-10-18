18-Year-Old Boy Strangles Mother To Death For Calling Him Bastard In Akure

An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court, weekend, ordered the remand of 18-year-old Tope Momoh, for allegedly strangling his 52-year-old mother, Stella Momoh to death.

Police Prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, said

that the defendant was arraigned for

murder.

According to Akintimehin, the defendant

committed the offence at midnight on

September 6, 2022, at Ikakumi Akoko, in

Ondo state.

He informed the court that Tope strangled

his mother to death in the middle of the

night for calling him a bastard. He said the defendant confessed he was responsible for his mother’s death two weeks after she had been buried.

The Prosecutor said that the cause of the

death of the victim was not immediately

known when she died until her son

confessed to being the perpetrator.

“Tope, in his confession, said he was forced to tell his relatives that he strangled his mother to death when she woke him up at midnight, raining curses on him and calling him a bastard repeatedly.”

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes

Section 319(1)of the Criminal Code, Cap 37,

Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant pleaded with the court that: “I did not have rest of mind since my mother has been buried. So, I was forced to confess that I strangled her to death. So, I want the court to show me mercy.”

However, the prosecutor, urged the court to

remand the defendant in a custodial centre,

pending the outcome of advice from the

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendant’s plea was not taken as Chief

Magistrate Musa Al-Yunnus ordered his

remand at the Olokuta Correctional Centre.

Al-Yunnus, therefore, adjourned the case till

October 20, 2022, for a ruling.



Vanguard

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related