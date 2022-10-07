2022 BBNaija Season 7 Level Up Vote Results From Week One Released By Multichoice

Level Up Votes – BBNaija

Big Brother Naija Level Up Season 7 had eight rounds of Voting. Here’s how Nominated Housemates fared during each round.

These are the consolidated weekly Voting results from the seventh edition of Big Brother Naija.

Round 1

Phyna – 39,12%
Amaka – 19,92%
Khalid – 17,66%
Cyph – 14,41%
Christy O – 8,89%

Round 2

Phyna – 35,91%
Bryann – 25,18%
Groovy – 19,68%
Khalid – 10,72%
Ilebaye – 8,51%

Round 3

Daniella – 24,87%
Groovy – 23,19%
Amaka – 22,89%
Pharmsavi – 17,95%
Kess – 11,10%

Round 4

Phyna – 21,74%
Bryann – 14,85%
Sheggz – 9,11%
Adekunle – 8,68%
Hermes – 7,92%
Groovy – 7,69%
Bella – 6,83%
Daniella – 5,35%
Doyin – 5,34%
Chichi – 2,66%
Chomzy – 2,61%
Allysyn – 2,61%
Eloswag – 2,17%
Diana – 1,45%
Giddyfia – 0,99%

Round 5

Phyna – 34,49%
Bryann – 23,05%
Bella – 14,97%
Doyin – 11,98%
Chomzy – 8,96%
Eloswag – 6,55%

Round 6

Adekunle – 27,23%
Bella – 19,92%
Hermes – 18,67%
Sheggz – 18,62%
Dotun – 7,86%
Allysyn – 7,70%

Round 7

Bryann – 22,67%
Adekunle – 17,17%
Bella – 16,44%
Hermes – 15,83%
Groovy – 14,63%
Sheggz – 13,26%

Round 8

Phyna – 40,74%
Bryann – 26,74%
Bella – 15,78%
Adekunle – 12,36%
Chichi – 2,49%
Daniella – 1,89%

Another hugely successful season is in the bag and it’s all because of you, the fans! Thank you for all the support and Votes cast this season. Let’s do it again next year with Big Brother Titans when Big Brother Housemates from Nigeria and South Africa will face off against each other in the next edition of the reality show.

