The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has nothing to show to Nigerians.

PDP Youth campaign director in Jigawa, Malam Umar Danjani stated this while replying the APC youth wing.

He said the PDP is the only party in Nigeria that has executed more developmental projects that Nigerians are still proud of.

According to him “APC administration has nothing to show to Nigerians apart from poverty, insecurity and bad leadership.”

He said the APC is panicking over the acceptability of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa State, Mustapha Sule Lamido.

We are just waiting for the swearing-in because there is no doubt about it that the APC is going to fail in the coming general election because they have nothing to campaign with,” Danjani said.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/26/2023-apc-has-nothing-to-tell-nigerians-pdp/

