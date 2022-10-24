2023: Atiku-Okowa Campaign Mocks Tinubu Over Empty Kano Streets

Spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, has said the empty streets that stared at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Kano, at the weekend, was the clearest sign yet that the APC was on the highway to extinction ahead of the 2023 election.

Ologbondiyan said unlike the APC candidate, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, attracts a huge crowd of Nigerians always eager to receive him anywhere he goes.

The campaign Spokesman said, this in Abuja, on Sunday.

He recalled that these crowds “received the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at his campaign rally in Benin, Edo State, as well as the two separate rallies held in Bida and Jibia in Niger and Katsina States respectfully.”

These, he said, “are manifest proofs that Nigerians are resolute in voting for Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria come February 25, 2023.“

Ologbondiyan further observed that the “thoughtless display of opulence” by the APC Presidential Candidate at his flopped Kano visit was completely repugnant and offensive to the people of Kano State, who cannot be swayed by pointless material showboating.

He advised Asiwaju Tinubu to immediately apologize and rescind from such trips and actions.

“Nigerians in Kano watched in awe as a convoy of vehicles paraded the streets of Kano municipal without eliciting any attention from bystanders who went about their normal businesses.

“In a recorded video that has gone viral, one of the bystanders was heard saying; ‘God has shown them clearly that people aren’t supporting them. No one is concerned about them. It is very shameful; Kano people are not with them.” Ologbondiyan added.

He further said that unlike the APC’s shameful outing in Kano, Atiku’s campaign is gaining more traction across the country because of his tenacity in addressing the issues and challenges brought upon Nigerians by the APC.

According to him, Atiku’s determination to revive the economy while making the unity of our nation number one priority sits well among Nigerians.

He has also sworn to make insecurity a part of our sordid past by making State Police a plank of the security solutions he will introduce when sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

“Atiku is bringing the light to our dark side. He is creating hope in our state of disillusionment”, Ologbondiyan said.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/2023-atiku-okowa-campaign-mocks-tinubu-over-empty-kano-streets/

