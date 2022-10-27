2023: Ben Ayade Presents N330 Billion “Budget Of Quantum Infinitum”

…say he has created an independent economy for C’River

Cross River state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade on Thursday presented a budget of 330 billion appropriation bill of 2023 to the State House of Assembly, christened budget of Quantum infinitum.

According to Ayade 130 billion naira would be for recurrent expenditure while 200 billion naira would be for Capital expenditure.

Governor Ayade who walked into the floor of the Assembly at exactly 1:10 pm presented a budget size of N330billion, saying the 2023 budget is a citizen’s budget focused mainly in the people.

According to him the budget which will focus on deeper agro-industrialization will also see to the finalisation of all unfinished projects.

The 130 billion represents 39 percent which will take care of salaries , gratuity amongst other while the 200 billion which represents 61 percent intends to kinetically crystalise all outstanding projects.

Speaking further, Governor Ayade bemoaned the need for massive recruitment, adding that by early next year about 85 percent of the work force will retire.

His words:” There is need for massive recruitment now , so that the new people can understudy those who are leaving.

“By early next year, about 85 percent of the workforce in the cross River state civil service will be leaving , so there is an urgent need for massive recruitment.

“I have been able to create an Independent economy under my watch that needs to be sustained.



Since the inception of the Government of Ben Ayade, a Professor of Environmental Microbiology, titles of budget from the Cross Rivers Government are usually subject of discussions in political terrains.

2016: Budget of Deep Vision

2017: Budget of Infinite Transposition

2018: Budget of Kinetic Crystallization

2019: Budget of Quabalistic Densification

2020: Budget of Olimpotic Meristemasis

2021: Budget of Blush and Bliss

2022 – Budget of Conjugated Agglutination

