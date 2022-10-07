2023: Buhari Presents N19.76tr Budget Proposal To The National Assembly (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.nairaland.com/7365910/buhari-present-n19.76trn-2023-budget#117260378

2023: Buhari presents N19.76tr budget proposal to the National Assembly.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: