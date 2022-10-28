2023: Fashola, Al-Akura, Ogbe Head Directorates In Tinubu/Shettima PCC

Former Governors of Lagos State and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola SAN and Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and Alhaji Kashim Imam have been named among those heading Directorates in the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC).

Also heading a Directorate is the former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, while the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Silas Agara is the National Coordinator of the Council.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Director Media and Publicity Committee of ICC, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, he said,

“A Special purpose vehicle, the Tinubu/ Shettima Grassroots Campaign Council has been unveiled in Abuja.

“The ICC has His Excellency, Silas Agara former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State as National Coordinator.” Elaborating the functions of ICC, Eta said, “It would compliment the newly inaugurated Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and it focus shall be the grassroots.

“Among the the key Directorates in the ICC are: Contact an Mobilization, headed by Babatunde Fashola SAN, Media and Publicity, headed by Ntufam Hilliard Eta ; Reconciliation and Integration Committee, headed by Chief Audu Ogbe ; Supports Groups and NGOs Committee, headed by Senator Tanko Al-Makura; Finance and Fundraising, headed Alhaji Kashim Imam.”

