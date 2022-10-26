2023: Kwankwaso Opens Up On Stepping Down For Another Candidate

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso has put to an end the insinuation that he would be stepping down for another party’s flag bearer.

Speaking through his spokesman, Ladipo Johnson, Kwankwaso said there was no talk of collapsing his campaign for another person.

Ladipo made the comment on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Wednesday amid speculations that the NNPP standard bearer will collapse his campaign for another presidential candidate before 2023.

“It’s too late for mergers and there is no talk of collapsing the campaign, Kwankwaso’s campaign, or the NNPP campaign at any level at the moment with any of the party or any of the candidates, that is not on the card yet.

“What I meant when I say not yet is that we are going all the way to February 25 next year,” he said.



