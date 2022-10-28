2023: Labour Party Needs Funds To Prosecute Presidential Election – Julius Abure

National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure has called on Nigerians to support the party to prosecute the 2023 general elections.

He said the party was in deficit of the funds available to other political parties which had pillaged public resources to fund her campaigns.

Abure made this call on Friday, in Abuja during the inauguration of the presidential campaign council whom he tasked to prepare to work for the presidential candidate in the build up to 2023 general elections.

He said Nigerians across board should retake their project of a labour party presidency to make things work nationally.

His words: “The party is competing against parties that have stolen our resources and common patrimony and ready to deploy it in the election.

“Nigerians have realized they need to take back the country. The massive support and followership enjoyed in recent times shows the people are ready and determined to take back their country.

“We need a lot of funding to drive the process, as the presidential candidate cannot do it alone,” the national chairman of the party and senatorial candidate for Edo Central of the Labour Party stated.

This plea by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, is coming barely one week after the party suspended the national youth leader of the party, Comrade Anslem Eragbe over what it described as “gross misconduct.”

The youth leader, Anslem Eragbe had said the party has N10bn waiting to be accessed for the presidential campaign of Mr. Peter Obi.

According to him Nigerians who are sympathetic to the presidency of Obi and Nigerians are willing to support this course.

The presidential campaign council consisted of 1,453 members. It showed an increase of 221 of the 1,234 member council earlier released.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/labour-party-needs-funds-to-prosecute-presidential-campaign-%e2%80%95-national-chairman/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

