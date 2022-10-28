2023: Nothern Business Leaders, Islamic Sects, Kano CAN Endorse Bola Tinubu

It was endorsement galore for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the commercial city of Kano, last weekend, as the Aso Rock hopeful and his entourage visited the state on campaign tour.

Among the key stakeholders in the state who endorsed the aspiration of the candidate were the Northern Business Leaders, Kano Academic Community, Tijjaniyyah, Ahlus Sunnah, Kadirriyyah Movement, Kano League of Imams, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Zone A and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state.

Tinubu, who arrived the state on Saturday and left on Monday, was accompanied by National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Director-General of the campaign and Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, members of the party’s National Working Committee and, at least, seven governors of the party.

Among them were Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, Governor Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Endorsing Tinubu at the dinner with the business leaders and captains of industry, the Chairman, Kano Business Community Council, Alhaji Rabiu Bako, said the APC candidate stood out among presidential contenders because of his deep understanding of the economy, private sector background and track record as Lagos governor. He said Tinubu is better placed to rebuild the economy and place it on a pedestal for steady growth.

While also endorsing the candidate, Sheikh Bashir Tijjani Usman Zangon Bareebah, who spoke on behalf of the Tijjaniyyah sect, urged Tinubu to prioritise security and safety of the people, increase the megawatt of electricity to power the economy, reposition agriculture, and give due attention to education.

He also sought the inclusion of Tijjaniyyah members in top government appointments, and assistance in the building of Tijjaniyyah University, which is under construction in Kano.

In its declaration of support for the APC candidate, the Nigeria Academic Community Forum in Kano, in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Prof. Shehu Alhaji Musa, and General Secretary, Malan Sani Mohammed, and presented to Tinubu, said the forum was moved to back him because of his concern for the downtrodden, transparency, accountability, integrity and selflessness.

“Some of the fundamental considerations for our endorsement of your candidature also included your past records of achievements in service at state and national levels,” the forum added.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related