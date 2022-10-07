The Director of Special Media Projects and Operations and New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has lambasted the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as a charlatan and modern day walking disaster.

He accused the former Anambra Governor of ignoring comments from presidential spokespersons simply because he’s a ‘mannerless dunce with low self-esteem’.

FFK, in a statement via his Twitter handle stated the 2023 presidential poll is for the ‘big boys’.

He predicted Obi would emerge a distant fourth position.

The Former Aviation Minister stated the LP principal was only good at misleading his gullible followers on social media, selling Tomato puree, Bournvita and toothpaste, adding he won’t last five minutes in a debate with any presidential spokesperson.

He informed the ‘Obidients’ to brace up for their principal’s defeat where they’d ‘cry blue murder’ but the winner’s camp would be ready to defend their mandate.

https://thenationonlineng.net/2023-obi-will-come-distant-fourth-says-fani-kayode/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR1HGc-9sax8p-BzpBNzRV_mA8ALsOS3gbUrhgkuqPSgtTqSbfCza7E1Fn8#google_vignette

