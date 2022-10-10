2023: Reno Omokri Reacts To Olisa Metuh’s Post

A candidate’s education and records are part of the issues. In fact, they are the main issues. If you bring sentiments into a game of logic, you will lose. And I am in this game to make sure that my party wins.

I have maintained before that other than Tinubu’s past as a known drug lord, his record of performance as Lagos Governor is 1000 times better than Obi’s record as Anambra Governor. This is an INDISPUTABLE fact. If this makes you cry like a baby, that is YOUR problem. Tinubu’s wife and I come from the same place. We speak the same language. My natural inclination, if I was a person moved by ethnicity, would be to support Tinubu. But I can’t get over his drug past.

In terms of education, Peter Obi is at the bottom of the barrel, with his second class degree in Philosophy. You can’t compare him to a PhD in Water Engineering (Kwankwaso), a Masters with Distinction in International Relations (Atiku) and a BSc in Accounting (Tinubu). Deal with it!

And in terms of corruption, Obi is the only Presidential candidate amongst the four major candidates who was mentioned by the Pandora Papers as having corruptly enriched himself. Till today, Peter has not sued them. If it annoys you, that is YOUR problem! I will keep saying it.

And finally, you cannot compare one of the largest manufacturers of made in Nigeria goods and services (Atiku), with the single largest individual importer of foreign goods into Nigeria (Obi). Ko le work. The truth is that Peter Obi lacks the competence to govern Nigeria.

#TableShaker



