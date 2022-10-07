2023: Reno Omokri’s Tweet Promoting Bola Tinubu (Screenshot)

Where would you rather live. The Lagos that Tinubu developed, or the Anambra that Obi turned into a paradise.

Like for Tinubu and retweet for Obi. And may your life be like your choice!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1577975587402039298

