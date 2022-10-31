2023: South-West Leaders Endorse Tinubu (Pictured)

Southwest leaders yesterday spoke on next year’s presidential election and its implications for the country’s future.

They endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer Asiwjau Bola Tinubu, saying that his leadership will usher in a new era of hope, socio-economic growth and political development.

The endorsement meeting was hosted in Akure, capital of Ondo State, by Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who prayed for Tinubu’s success at the poll.

The APC candidate, who stormed Fasoranti’s residence with some party stalwarts, was received by prominent Southwest leaders, including Gen. Alani Akinrinade, Gen. Olu Bajowa, Dr. Kunle Olajide, Secretary of Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu.

Leaders at the meeting came from the six Southwest states of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, and Lagos; and Kwara and Kogi.

Tinubu presented his blueprint for a greater and more prosperous Nigeria to the Afenifere leader and other elders.

A statement by Afenifere National Organising Secretary Abagun Kole Omololu said the leaders were in one accord as they gave Tinubu their nod.



https://thenationonlineng.net/southwest-leaders-endorse-tinubu/

Photo Description: From left: Former Afenifere Secretary Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa; All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Afenifere Leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti; Ondo State Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Ondo State APC Chairman Ade Adetimehin after the meeting in Akure…yesterday

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related