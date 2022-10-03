2023: Tinubu Appoints Masari Senior Adviser On Admin, Wamako, Special Duties

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed Kastina state governor Aminu Bello Masari, as the Senior Adviser on Administration and Government, while former governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko is also named Senior Adviser Special Duties, both for the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The two letters of appointment dated August 8, 2022, personally signed by Asiwaju Tinubu, made available to newsmen Sunday in Abuja, said both Governor Masari and Senator Wamakko impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership demonstrated as governor and Senator respectively in their states and as party members qualified them for the responsibility.

The letter to governor Masari read: “By way of this letter we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Speciat Adviser on Administration & Government of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Counick.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achevement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as govemor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joied our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effectve message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on tne acmevements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in Providing progressive good governance to Nigenans.”

While announcing Senator Wamakko as Senior Adviser, Tinubu said: “This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievement and exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.”

The APC presidential candidate prayed for guidance for the new appointees.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/557351-2023-tinubu-appoints-gov-masari-wamako-as-campaign-senior-advisers.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related