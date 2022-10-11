2023: Tinubu Has No Health Challenge ― Senator Nnamani

•Says APC candidate hale, hearty

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has affirmed that the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu is hale and hearty.

Senator Nnamani, a foremost Medical Doctor and Surgeon, said Tinubu has no health challenge as erroneously being speculated saying that the former Lagos state Governor’s health is not encumbered in any way.

According to Nnamani “ I join millions of our people in welcoming Tinubu home. It is to God’s Glory that he returned in superb health.

“I continue to strongly condemn those who wallow in ignorance in celebration of real and phantom infirmities. Rather, I lend my voice in celebration of his giant strides in Governance, Reforms and Locality Administration in all its spheres. I salute his political deftness and sagacity.”

Senator Nnamani stressed: “As a medical professional, with honour, I attest to his good health and capacity. Tinubu has a robust general system, and acute awareness of his holistic environment, political and in all ramifications.

“A bubbling and vivacious personality his Confidence easily apparent, sharing and transferable. Engaging him clearly demonstrates good health, energy and readiness to rumble.”

He noted his acquaintance with Tinubu over the years but without prejudice to his current political commitments.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/2023-tinubu-has-no-health-challenge-%E2%80%95-senator-nnamani/

