2023: We Are Comfortable Supporting Atiku, PDP — Anambra Traditional Rulers

TRADITIONAL rulers in Idemili North and South Local Government Area of Anambra State, over the weekend, says they are comfortable supporting the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, in 2023 general election.

The monarchs, said they are behind Atiku and his party, PDP because of the continued support they are enjoying from Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, who is the Director of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and a Chieftain of the party in the state.

According to the chairman, Idemili North and South Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe CC Agbala, who spoke on behalf of the Council, during an interactive meeting held at Ogidi, the Headquarters of Idemili North, with Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, the support is for the interest of Ndi-Igbo too.

“For Okonkwo, “We have no doubts about your pedigree, capacity, and leadership contribution, as demonstrated in your submission. You’re our son and will always enjoy our support.

“The interest we have is the interest of Ndi Igbo, and we have seen you have such an interest too. We can no longer continue in opposition as a region; we have endured enough and must get our region back to National politics. We have resolved that our votes in Idemili must be strategic and we will use them where it will bring us political relevance. You’ve got our support and blessings.

“You have our unalloyed support and blessings. “With you, we are comfortable supporting Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency knowing that you have a record of always standing in the line of progress, development, and stability.

“We will queue behind you to give the necessary support and hope that his (Atiku), victory will bring prosperity to the South East.

Prof Okonkwo, while addressing the traditional rulers, assured them that Atiku, will restructure Nigeria if elected in the 2023 Presidential election.

He enumerated to them why he had accepted the appointment given to him by Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, noting that Atiku is best positioned to salvage, unify and restructure the country.

Okonkwo stated that, of all the presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar understands Nigeria’s political composition the best and is the only one who has Ndi-Igbo’s best interests at heart and has been vocal about restructuring.

“The primary needs of the Igbo man today in Nigeria are the restructuring and devolution of power, which will automatically impact on the lives of every South Easterner owing to our commerce and business mindset.

“During Nigeria’s first republic, the Igbos were leading in commerce and paramilitary; that was possible because power was devolved for regions to grow and develop themselves; so far, only Atiku Abubakar has shown a serious interest in the development of the South East, with restructuring at the top of his campaign manifesto.

“Since he has always preferred an alliance with Ndi-Igbo since 1993, Atiku Abubakar is the only person who can pay close attention to the needs and aspirations of the South East. He is liberal, educated, and has built bridges across all the regions in Nigeria. He is also a member of a party with members and supporters in all the wards in Nigeria.”



https://tribuneonlineng.com/2023-we-are-comfortable-supporting-atiku-pdp-anambra-traditional-rulers/

