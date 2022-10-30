216 APC Chieftains Defect To PDP In Kebbi

No fewer than 216 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kofar Kola area of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Kofar Kola is a stronghold of the APC in the town because it is Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu’s neighbourhood.

Those who defected to the PDP include 134 male and 84 female members of the party in the area.

Notable politicians among them are Alhaji Atiku Bandado, Alhaji Gwandu Mai Kifi, Alhaji Yahaya Lele, a former special assistant to the governor and Alhaji A.M. BK, a former provost of the Adamu Augie College of Education in the state.

The defectors were received by the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Gen Aminu Bande (rtd); the Director General of the governorship campaign council, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu, Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Sani Dododo and other chieftains of the PDP in the state.

