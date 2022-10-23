23-Year-Old Miracle Emerges One Of The Winners Of 2022 Face Of Nigeria Model (Pics)

23-Year-Old Miracle Daniel Emerges One Of The Winners Of 2022 Face of Nigeria Model

A Kogi State born Miracle Ikojo Daniel has emerged one of the winners of 2022 Face of Nigeria Model.

The 2022 edition which was the 7th in the series took place at National Merit House Maitama Abuja recently.

The 23-year-old graduate of Abia State School of Nursing represented Kaduna State at the contest.

The beauty queen floored other 12 contestants excluding the head Queen to emerge 1st Runner up at the keenly contested exercise. She also went home with star prizes.

Before the grand finale, contestants were camped at Grand Palazzo hotel, Abuja where they also had partnership deals with some notable organizations.

One of such was with Awuuf Booking, a leading online hotel booking. They sealed a deal for an advert documentary with the contestants.

Other Winners are Queen Success Yaboua, the lead winner of the contest and Queen Nora Chinenye Andrew emerges 2nd runner up.

While congratulating the 14 contestants and the overall winner, the lead organiser, Ukperi Samson Peter said the contest is one of the windows his organization has identified in an effort to boost the tourism industry in Nigeria.

He added that it will help expose the contestants to several economic opportunities which will enhance their future, urging them to remain good ambassadors of the brand.

He appreciated organisations who at the moment is part of success story of the beauty queens.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/10/23-year-old-miracle-daniel-emerges-one.html

