3-Year-Old Girl Declared Missing In Jos (Photo)

A 3-Year-Old Girl Identified as Lydia Azatyom, has been declared missing in Tudun Wada, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, NaijaCover Reports.

According to one Dauda Dung, the girl disappeared from her compound on Thursday afternoon, October 27, 2022 and has not been seen since then.

Anyone with useful information of the whereabouts of the child should please report to the nearest police station or call the numbers below.

“This young girl is just 3years old, she was no where to be find this afternoon in their compound behind forma tudun wada guest house. She is by name Lydia Azatyom. Please if anyone saw her should call the following numbers:08038882698, 0708 932 9956 or nearest police station.” Dauda’s post read.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related