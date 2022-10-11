35-Year-Old Man Docked For ‘Mistakenly’ Engaging His Friend’s 28-Year-Old Wife In Sex

A 35-year old trader, Chigozie Ojinaka, has landed in trouble in Lagos State after he visited his friend and at night, he mistakenly engaged his wife in sex claiming that he thought she was his own wife at home.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened on 22nd August, 2022, at Apena Street, Ojulegba area of Lagos, where his friend resides with his wife.

There was no light and the friend’s wife was said to have relaxed thinking it was her husband until the light was switched on, only for the woman to discover that it was Ojinaka that had been on top of her while it lasted.

The ugly incident was reported to the Police. Then Ojinaka, who resides at Ayelara Street, Surulere, Lagos, was arrested and detained for interrogation over his conduct.

During interrogation, he informed the Police that it was a mistake as he woke up at night thinking that he was in his own house and engaged his friend’s wife in the romp because the light was switched off.

However, the Police found him culpable and subsequently charged him before the Ogba Magistrates Court for statutory rape.

When he was arraigned in Court, the prosecutor, Inspector Felicia Okwori, informed the Court that Ojinaka raped a 28-year old wife of his friend while she was asleep beside her husband.

Okwori explained that the light in the room was put off, so the woman mistook Ojinaka for her husband and relaxed only to discover that it was Ojinaka when the light was switched on.

The Court did not take his plea following a motion moved by the prosecutor asking the Court to refer the matter to the DPP for advice because of the nature of the matter.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. H. B. Mogaji, ordered the defendant to be remanded in custody pending the outcome of the DPP’s advice and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP.

The matter was adjourned till 19th October, 2022, for report of the DPP to be available, advice which will determine if the matter will be transferred to the High Court or not over jurisdiction.



https://pmexpressng.com/man-35-docked-for-mistakenly-engaging-his-friends-28-year-old-wifes-in-sx/

