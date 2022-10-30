40 Killed In India Bridge Collapse, 30 Critically Injured, Many Feared Missing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gURgrcu2rs0

A suspension bridge in India’s western Gujarat state has collapsed, killing at least 40 people and leaving dozens critically injured, government officials have confirmed.

A state minister said at least 30 people were critically injured and some people are still missing, according to an official at a hospital where victims have been taken.

Hundreds of people fell into a river when the bridge collapsed on Sunday. More than 400 people were on the bridge in the town of Morbi at the time and were plunged into the Machchu River, local TV channel Zee News said.

Footage broadcast by the TV channel showed dozens of people clinging on to the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams sought to rescue them.

The 230-metre historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public five (5) days ago.

India President, Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences.

The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims.

India Prime Minister, Narendra Modi reacts:

PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

