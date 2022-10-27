42-Year-Old Nick Cannon To Become A Father For The 12th Time, 1 Month After 9th Child

Cannon announced in August 2022, he will be a father for the 10th time.

American TV host, Nicholas Scott Cannon, popularly known as Nick Cannon is expecting to become a father for the 11th & 12th time with two women (Brittany Bell and reportedly Alyssa Scott) carrying his babies.

Nick Cannon has nine kids with six women.

Mariah Carey (m. 2008-2016):
Children:
Twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott (born April 30, 2011).

Brittany Bell (his then-girlfriend, now partner):
Children:
Golden “Sagon” (born February 21, 2017),
Powerful Queen (born December 2020) and
Rise Messiah Cannon (September 23, 2022)

Abby de la Rosa (his then-partner):
Children:
Twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (born June 14, 2021).
He is expecting his 10th through her in October 2022.

Alyssa Scott:
Zen (born June 23, 2021); (died Dec 5, 2021).
He is expecting his 11th with Ms Scott.

Bre Tiesi:
Son: Legendary Love (born June 28, 2022)

LaNisha Cole:
Daughter: Onyx Ice Cole (September 15, 2022)

