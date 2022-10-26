5,000 Supporters Of Lagos PDP Gov Candidate, Jandor To Join APC On Thursday

The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Thursday receive 5,000 members of the Lagos4Lagos movement who are loyalists of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olajide Adediran (Jandor) into its fold.

In an invitation sighted by DAILY INDEPENDENT, the 5,000 supporters of Jandor will be formally received into the APC at the state secretariat of the party located at Acme road, Ogba on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the event, Hon. Seye Oladejo, the APC Publicity Secretary says the movement of Jandor’s supporters to APC is a confirmation that things have fallen apart for him and his governorship ambition dead.

“I guess a final nail on his still born ambition to be the governor. It’s a further confirmation that things have fallen apart for him and the center can no longer hold even from his homestead. Lagosians have observed keenly, in the past few days, the indifference of members of PDP to Jandor’s campaign”.

However, when contacted, Jandor who described the APC as a desperate party challenged them to publish the names and local governments of the 5,000 decampees.

” It’s not just 5,000 members, why can’t they say 5 million? They are so desperate to create an impression that is not there”.

“We will like to see the names and local Governments of those decampees” he said.



https://independent.ng/5000-supporters-of-jandor-to-join-apc-on-thursday/

