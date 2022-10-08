600-Year-Old Castle Listed For Sale In Italy For €13million (Photos)

Castello di Polgeto is one of the best hidden secrets in Umbria.

It was built in 1399 on the site of a fortified post dating back to the 12th century.

The total floor area (excluding walls) is 2,100 square meters.

There are 13 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. Heated infinity pool 15 x 4 meters, walled tennis court, tree house, Mature formal gardens and 52 Hectares of woodland and arable land.

The first and the second floor contain the Library, Living room, dinning hall, kitchen and children area.

The other two floors are dedicated to bedrooms, some with living area attached and all with private bathroom.

Castello di Polgeto comes with 54 hectares of land, garden, swimming pool,and tennis court.

https://ipncastello.com/properties/castello-di-polgeto/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related