8 HABITS THAT WILL COST YOU YOUR JOB

There has been a wave of Nigerians abroad struggling with their new jobs outside Nigeria, this is not far fetched because there are habits that we all get away with in this country and expect the same experience in a more sensitive and professional environment.

1-Being complacent. Always strive to learn something new. There are people doing all that, and much more. Oh, and not just for those people. Do it for you!

2-Taking too long to reply to emails. I sincerely believe that it is important to reply to emails in 24 hours or less, unless of course you’re on holiday or you have been fighting with a dragon lol. Once or twice will be overlooked, but making this a habit won’t be taken too lightly.

3-Lone wolf syndrome. Have a habit of always wanting to do things on your own? That won’t work in the office. “While independence is good in some situations or when concentration is needed to get a project done, generally people who are team players experience more success at work,” Brooks says. “Team-playing involves a lot of positive behaviors including giving credit where it is due (that is, not taking credit for work which a colleague did), helping others when possible, doing tasks that aren’t necessarily in your job description, et cetera.” If you’re not seen as a team player, you won’t have the support of your colleagues when problems arise.

4-Coming to office with a hangover regularly. Now you maybe thinking as to who in their right mind would do that. Lagos boys can relate, especially in december. We had an intern who was fabulous at his work, and even though we did not care about what he did outside of work, his hangover affected his performance. His e-mails had several grammatical errors and he made basic mistakes, regularly. Don’t be that person. A hangover affects your productivity. Sure, you can give yourself a free pass once or twice, but that’s where it ends.

5-Saying ‘That’s not my job’ far too many times. Sure, it is annoying when you’re thrust with some work that is very different from what you normally do it even outside your area of expertise. Try to learn new things. Approach the right people, ask for help and get the job sure.

6-Browsing the net mindlessly, and checking out your social media and dating profiles at work.

7-Cursing is another no-no. More than half of employers in a survey said vulgar language is an indication that an employee is not ready for a promotion. i mean easy with the Fword at work.

8- NOT MINDING YOUR BUSINESS, This has been a major challenge for most Nigerians after migrating because “office gist” has been a norm for several years and almost seem normal. Your Colleague’s marital status or sexuality is not your business.

